Rome man facing drug charge after traffic stop
A Rome man reportedly found with drugs during a traffic stop was in jail without bond Tuesday on a felony probation violation.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Douglas Allen Young, 49, of 1101 Martha Berry Blvd., Apt. 8, was stopped late Monday on Turner McCall Boulevard at Riverbend Drive and charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane. Police found a small plastic bag of suspected synthetic marijuana and also charged him with felony possession of the drug.