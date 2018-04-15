Rome man facing cruelty to children charges
A Rome man accused of attacking a woman in front of children was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lamar Brandon Gaston, 30, of 131 Dodd Blvd., is accused of preventing a 25-year-old woman from leaving her house. He also destroyed a TV stand and caused "visible bodily harm" to the woman in front of two minors.
Gaston is charged with felony false imprisonment, two felony counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and the misdemeanors criminal trespass and battery under the Family Violence Act.