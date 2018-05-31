Rome man facing 52 counts of computer child porn
A Rome man accused of having child pornography on his computer was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Matthew Barr, 33, of 517 Charlton St., was arrested Wednesday after a Floyd County police investigator filed a warrant stating that, from Jan. 1 on, he received 52 images of children engaged in sexual conduct or displayed in sexually explicit nudity.
Barr is charged with 52 felony counts of computer pornography.