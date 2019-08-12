A Rome man accused of trashing a kitchen and threatening to rape a teen girl was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jarrod Cole Duncan, 36, of 400 Morrison Campground Road, was arrested early Monday following a rampage that began when he slapped a glass of water out of a woman's hands. He threw the contents of a refrigerator all over the kitchen floor and damaged both the fridge and microwave.
Duncan then kicked in the locked door to the girl's bedroom, grabbed her and described how he would sexually assault her. He physically attacked the girl and tried to rape her. When police arrived he resisted arrest.
Duncan is charged with the felonies child molestation, aggravated assault, enticing a child for indecent purposes, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children in the first degree and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer, two counts of criminal trespass, simple battery and simple assault.