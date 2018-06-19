Rome man facing burglary and criminal damage charges
A Rome man faces two felony charges after his arrest early Tuesday morning in connection with a break-in at two buildings on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Lee, 61, of 37 Washington Drive, is charged with felony burglary and criminal damage to property after allegedly breaking out the glass of two buildings in the 400 block of Shorter Avenue in what police believe was an attempt to commit a theft.
Lee was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers after refusing to obey commands from a city officer
Police got the call just after midnight Tuesday morning and arrested Lee less than 20 minutes later
Lee is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.