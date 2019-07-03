A Rome man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he tried to choke a man to death.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Fricks, 53, of 7 Lavender Drive, was arrested at his home just before 6 p.m. after he choked a man near the corner of North Elm Street and Lavender Drive a few minutes before. He left red marks on the man's throat and the sides of his neck and "caused him to be in fear for his life."
Fricks is charged with felony aggravated assault and remained in jail Wednesday morning without bond.