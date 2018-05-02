Rome man facing aggravated assault charge
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after choking a woman at a location on Butler Street last month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Joseph Heagle, 36, of 321 McLin Street, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery after he choked a woman on the afternoon of April 20 to the point that her eyes became extremely bloodshot and black bags began to form under her eyes.
Heagle was arrested without incident at his home Tuesday.