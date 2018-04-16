Rome man facing additional burglary, theft charges
A Floyd County man who was initially arrested on forgery and drug charges on April 11 had two new felonies added Monday to his list of charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Austin Awalt, 22, of 58 Fosters Mill Road, had new felony charges of burglary and theft by taking added for breaking into a home on Bethel Church Road on March 19 and stealing golf clubs.
Awalt, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was also charged with a misdemeanor theft by conversion for selling the clubs, valued at $1,500, to a store for $194.