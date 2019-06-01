A Rome man who refused to identify himself for police early Saturday morning tried to run from the officer but was caught and found to be carrying several different drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cedric Orin Mills, 60, of 10 Conasauga Place, was arrested by Rome Police between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Saturday. The officer found glass smoking devices with both meth and cocaine residue, along with a quantity of marijuana on Mills.
He was charged with felonies for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in an original container and obstruction of law enforcement officers.