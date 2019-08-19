A Rome man is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated stalking for incidents that are alleged to have occurred in March and July
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jakhymbai Patrick Johnson, 20, of 5 Mallard Court in Rome made contact with a woman on Crane Street July 9 in violation of a conditional bond,
Johnson is also alleged to have violated a conditional bond by contacting a victim at the Floyd Medical Center March 25. During that contact, Johnson and victim got into a heated altercation over an infant car seat.