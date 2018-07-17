Rome man faces felony for bringing marijuana into jail
A Rome man who was initially arrested on another charge has also been charged with a felony for bringing marijuana into the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Todd Jeramie Breaux, 35, of 303 East 18th St., had marijuana and a pipe in his backpack when he was brought into the jail on Monday after his arrest at Calhoun Avenue and Perkins Street on unrelated charges.
He was initially arrested on a failure to appear warrant and subsequently charged with a felony for bringing contraband into the jail and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Breaux is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending bonds of $3,500 for the drug charges and $5,200 for failure to appear.