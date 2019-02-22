A Rome man who was the focus for sheriff’s deputies armed with an arrest warrant found himself in even more trouble after the officers arrived at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derricus Jamar Wade, 29, of 2 Marty Way, was arrested at his home Thursday on an aggravated assault warrant. As the warrant was being served, deputies recovered a firearm and several ounces of marijuana in five different bags, indicative of being packaged for sale.
Wade is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (the gun), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and a parole violation.
He also faces a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.