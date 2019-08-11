A 77-year-old Rome man died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash that happened Thursday afternoon on the bypass near Rome High School.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Luis C. Hernandez, 77, of 101 Morgan Drive, was driving a Dodge Caliber SXT east on the bypass, Veterans Memorial Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he crossed the median into the path of a westbound Lexus RX 350.
The driver of the Lexus, Stephanie Fuller of Calhoun, sustained a fractured breastbone, broken arm and injuries to her legs in the crash.
Hernandez had to be cut from the Dodge and was taken to Floyd Medical Center with visible cuts on his head and shoulder. He complained of chest pains at the hospital and died several hours later.