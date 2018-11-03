Floyd County authorities have identified the victim of an early morning wreck Friday at Kingston Road and Veterans Memorial Bypass as Therian Smith, 76, of Rome.
Smith was attempting to make a right turn from Kingston Road westbound onto the bypass when he pulled in front of a tractor-trailer that was also westbound on the bypass.
Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler said Smith, who was a retired teacher at the Riverside School in Rome and Adairsville Middle School, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.