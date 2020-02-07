A 31-year-old Rome man is accused of operating a vehicle with two minors inside while under the influence of suspected meth and nearly hitting a police vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Cameron Humphrey, of 14 S. Heathrow Drive, was charged Thursday with felony aggravated stalking, felony possession of meth, two counts endangering a child by DUI, one count of driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug related objects and driving while license suspended.
He violated a conditional bond by harassing the complainant in the presence of a minor during an argument at her home. He was stopped at the corner of Wilkerson Road and Williamson Street by police after failing to maintain his lane, almost impacting a police vehicle. He had two children with him.
He was found with a syringe with liquid inside that was suspected to be meth.
He was being held without bond Friday.