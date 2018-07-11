Rome man charged with trafficking meth and heroin
A Rome man was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday on multiple drug and firearm-related felonies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shane Ladell Terhune, 42, of 1123 Ladell Road, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin; possession of meth with the intent to distribute; possession of meth and heroin; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone, with the intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, believed to be clonazepam; as well as three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by taking.
He also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. In addition to the drugs, officers found packaging materials, digital scales and a large amount of cash at his home.
Terhune is also charged with a felony parole violation.