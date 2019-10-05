A 31-year-old Rome man was charged with eight counts of theft in a case accusing him of taking nearly $800 from the parents of T-ball players for uniforms and other items and failing to deliver those items.
According the Floyd County Jail reports:
Corey Lee McDuffie, 31, of 831 Burnett Ferry Road, accepted $799 from parents for uniforms, adult T-shirts, a team party and other items in March.
"The accused failed to provide any of the items to the victims and cannot provide the money or receipts for whom he claims he paid to produce the merchandise," the report stated. "The accused knowingly converted the funds for his own use, in violation of the agreement."
He was arrested Friday, but was released from jail by Saturday evening.