A Rome man is charged with misdemeanor theft by deception and taking, as well as felony entering motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Joseph Bradley Ineichen II, 24, of 37 Rockwood Place, got into a vehicle to steal a Ryobi power tool set on Nov. 8. Ineichen then sold the power tool, valued at $470, to Cash America Pawn on Shorter Avenue for $175.
The tool set was recovered by police and returned to the original owner.
Ineichen remains in jail Monday with no bond.