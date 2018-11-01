A Rome man was arrested at his home Thursday for allegedly threatening three people, one of whom is his father.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Winford Poole, 50, threatened three people including his 80-year-old father with violence. Poole threatened to kill the two males, which included his father and drag their bodies into the woods. Poole’s father left the residence in fear for his safety.
Poole is being charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor intimidation of an elderly person and three counts of simple assault.