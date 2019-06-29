A Rome man faces a felony theft by receiving stolen property charge after reportedly being found in possession of stolen tools.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chad Carver Garrison, 35, of 15 Eden Drive, turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail Friday night.
Police stated he had has a stolen air compressor, gas blower and a spool-runner which had reportedly been stolen from Tractor Supply in Cedartown.
He has also been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of tools for a crime.