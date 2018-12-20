A Rome man faces a number of charges after a traffic stop and brief foot chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Robert Graham Jr., 25, of 24 Lakewood Drive, was arrested Wednesday evening after he fled officers on foot after a traffic stop on Garden Lakes Boulevard.
Police report that Graham did not have permission to have the automobile
Graham is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and misdemeanors for obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.