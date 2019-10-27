Rome police have arrested the man they say robbed the Synovus bank on Shorter Avenue last week.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Sunday that 44-year-old Michael Brennan Hyde of 45 View Drive in Rome has been charged in connection with the crime.
A search began last Tuesday after the Synovus bank branch, 800 Shorter Ave., was robbed. Authorities later released a video of the suspect.
Just before 3 p.m., a white male entered the Synovus bank branch on Shorter Avenue in West Rome and took approximately $1,000 before fleeing, according to Rome police.
Burnett said a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt robbed the bank and fled on foot in the direction of North Hughes Street. At the time, it was not known if there was a weapon involved.
“Thankfully nobody was physically harmed,” Synovus Rome President Scott Preston said. He said the suspect may have been wearing a ball cap and it appeared as if the man had brownish hair. “But that was kind of hard to tell because of the cap."
Detectives and a K9 unit were dispatched to the scene immediately following the robbery.
Hyde remained in jail Sunday afternoon without bond, charged with felony armed robbery as well as a probation violation.