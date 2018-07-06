You are the owner of this article.
Rome man charged with stealing motor vehicle

Gary Dewayne Locklear

A Rome man is accused of venturing onto private property has been charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Gary Dewayne Locklear, 50, of 1103 North Second Ave., was arrested Thursday afternoon at a location on Fosters Mill Road after he entered a barn on private property in the 1400 block of Martha Berry Highway.

Police claim that Locklear was stole a 1992 Chevrolet 1500.

Locklear, who was being held in the jail Friday without bond, was also charged with misdemeanor loitering and driving with a suspended license.

