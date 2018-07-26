You are the owner of this article.
Rome man charged with stealing calculator from Mustang

A Rome man accused of breaking into a car on Heather Road is facing two felony charges.

According to Floyd County jail records:

Calvin Mander Lowe III, 23, of 306 E. 19th St., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with entering a 2008 Mustang GT in the early morning hours of July 15 and taking a backpack and a scientific calculator.

Lowe is charged with two counts of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony.

