A Rome man was arrested after police say he made contact with an individual who had a conditional bond against him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Edward Latham, 39, of 4 Northwood Drive, was arrested at the residence of a witness who said he came in contact with the victim who has a conditional bond against him.
Latham is being charged with felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor driving with an expired tag and having no valid car insurance. He is being held at Floyd County Jail without bond.