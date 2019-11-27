A Rome man was arrested Wednesday on stalking and assault charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lamar Cannon, 50, of 203 Cole St., threw a large rock at a person's vehicle Tuesday evening, damaging the hood and busting the windshield. He also violated a conditional bond, being at a residence without permission. While being escorted to a police patrol car, he shouted obscenities.
Cannon remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon, charged with felony criminal damage to property and aggravated stalking under the Family Violence Act.
He is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and simple assault.