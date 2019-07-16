A Rome man was arrested on Monday in connection to several alleged crimes taking place over the past two years.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Austin Gaige Barton, 18, of 4 Scarlet Lane, engaged in a sex act at the Floyd County College and Career Academy after the complainant told him to stop. The October 2018 incident caused the complainant physical harm.
In a separate instance, during the spring of 2019 Barton sold weed trimmers to someone for $120 knowing that they were stolen.
Barton is charged with felony aggravated sodomy, two counts of exploiting an elderly person and misdemeanor theft by deception.