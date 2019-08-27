A Rome man accused of burglary was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dallas Michael Holt, 27, of 303 Leland Ave., was arrested early Tuesday at a Shannon residence and charged with burglary in the first degree and possession of methamphetamine.
When caught in the house, Holt had a glass pipe with a white crystalline substance believed to be meth and a partially burned hand-rolled cigar containing suspected marijuana.
Holt also is charged with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.