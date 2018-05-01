Rome man charged with sexual battery
A Rome man is being held in jail on a felony sexual battery count for allegedly making unwanted contact with a woman Tuesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Patrick O'Grady, 34, of 100 Timothy Ave., was arrested between 10 and 10:30 a.m., about an hour after he allegedly made unwanted physical contact with a 53-year old victim.
O'Grady was also charged with a felony probation violation and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.