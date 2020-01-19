A Rome man was in jail without bond Sunday following his arrest on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Oscar Bernard Lewis, 65, of 510 E 19th St Apt. 6, was arrested Saturday on Clover Street. Warrants state he sold quantities of methamphetamine to a "cooperating witness" in September and October of 2019.
Lewis is charged with two counts of felony possession of meth and two counts of intent to distribute meth. Bernard is also charged with two counts of felony sale of meth.