Rome man charged with robbery
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on a felony robbery by sudden snatching charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Lanier Dooley, 53, of 26 Oxford Place was arrested was arrested Tuesday afternoon after snatching a tip jar from Martha's Skillet restaurant in Coosa. Police spotted him walking along the highway but as the officer approached, Dooley took off running but was caught after he fell. The tip jar was recovered.
Dooley is also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstruction and is also charged with a parole violation.