A Rome man faces more than a half dozen felony charges following an incident on South McLin Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Leon Curtis Brown Jr., 28, of 306 South McLin Street, is charged with felonies for burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property, possession of tools used during commission of a crime and tampering with evidence. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children stemming from an incident early Monday morning at his residence.
Brown allegedly broke a rear window to gain entrance to the home, kicked in a rear bedroom door and began choking a woman in the presence of four children.
The victim had a temporary protective order out of the state of New York against Brown.