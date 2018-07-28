Rome man charged with resisting officers in park
A Rome man who reportedly took a taser and baton from police during an altercation in Heritage Park was arrested on multiple felony counts.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devante Jamal Camp, 25, of 671 Elliott Drive was found inside the park around 10:30 p.m. Friday and refused to take his hands out of his pants. When police attempted to take control of Camp, he removed a taser and baton from two different officers. When he was finally brought under control, officers found a quantity of chlordiazepoxide, a Schedule IV anxiety drug.
Camp is charged with three counts of felony obstruction of an officer, two counts of removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He is also charged with criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.
Camp is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.