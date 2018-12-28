A Rome man turned himself into the Floyd County jail early Friday after being charged with burglary and drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Scott Irwin, 38, of 105 Pine St., was present at a property on Walnut Avenue without permission to be there and in possession of tools to commit theft or burglary as well as methamphetamine. He entered a storage building on the property with intent to commit a theft.
Irwin is charged with felonies first degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools to commit a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanors loitering or prowling/prowling.