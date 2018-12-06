A Rome man is jailed for allegedly possessing methamphetamine after police found a glass pipe with some substance in it on the suspect at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael DeWayne Green, 40, of 6 Tumlin Drive was picked up in the 1200 block of Martha Berry Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday.
In addition to the felony possession count, Green was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of a drug related object.
Green is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.