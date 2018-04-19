You are the owner of this article.
Rome man charged with possession of methamphetamine

William Mitchell White

Floyd County police have charged a Rome man with felony possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Hwy. 53.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

William Mitchell White, 48, of 85 Pierce Hill Road, was stopped by Floyd County police just before midnight Wednesday and determined to be driving on a suspended license. The officer later found a bag with suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Magistrate Judge Robert Couey set a $7,900 bond for White Thursday morning.

