A Rome man who was reportedly caught on security video attempting to shoplift at Walmart faces a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine after he was stopped by store security personnel, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Jay Clonts, 50, of 4 Buck Trail, was arrested at the store on Redmond Circle on Wednesday night after he attempted to leave the store without paying for a 32-inch television set. He also took items off the shelves of the store and then tried to make fraudulent return refunds.
Once police arrived, they discovered a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on Clonts along with two bags of suspected meth in a jacket pocket.
Clonts is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for shoplifting and possession of drug related objects.