A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after his arrest in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scotty Dewayne Phillips, 43, of 8 East Drive, was arrested Monday evening after dropping litter in the lot of a convenience store. When police arrived, Phillips gave officers a false name. Officers found methamphetamine and a glass smoking device along with a couple of Schedule I pills believed to be ecstasy.
In addition to being charged with felony possession of meth and Schedule I drugs, Phillips is charged with misdemeanor giving police a false name, possession of drug related objects and littering.