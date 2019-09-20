A Rome man faces a felony drug charge after a routine traffic stop on Ga. 293.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Orlando James McConnell, 59, of 106 Friar Tuck Road, was behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in the 1300 block of the Kingston Highway between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday. Police recovered cocaine in the floorboard of the passengers seat and a small pipe typically used to smoke drugs in a container inside the vehicle.
McConnell has been charged with felony possession of cocaine, and misdemeanors for driving without a license and possession of drug related objects. He also faces a parole violation.