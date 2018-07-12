Rome man charged with pair of aggravated assaults
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for a pair of aggravated assaults that occurred on the same evening in May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Cody Ely, 32, of 302 Woodward St., was arrested Thursday on a warrant alleging that he choked a pair of women at his home on the evening of May 8. The assault left scratch marks on the necks of both women.
In addition to two counts of felony aggravated assault, Ely was charged with three felony counts of violating probation and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.