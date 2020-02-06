A 30-year-old Rome man is accused of entering a rural Floyd County property Dec. 12 and damaging a fence, taking a four-wheeler, valued at $1,800, as well as two other pieces of equipment, valued at a total of $700, then attempting to sell the items.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Henry Gann, of 33 McHenry Drive, was charged Wednesday with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and misdemeanor criminal trespass for first causing $400 worth of damage to a fence before taking a 2007 Polaris four-wheeler, a Ditch Witch trench machine worth $500 and an air compressor worth $200.
Gann then attempted to sell the stolen property to another individual by sending photos of the items. He was being held on a $5,700 property bond Thursday afternoon.