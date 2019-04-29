A Rome man was arrested early Monday and charged with possession of meth as well as possession of drug related objects and criminal trespass.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Scot Smith Jr., 32, of 133 Thomas Road, was arrested early Monday near the intersection of Calhoun Road and June Street by Floyd County police.
Smith was found with two glass pipes and a small container of suspected methamphetamine. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of drug related objects and criminal trespass. Smith remained in jail Monday on a $5,700 bond.