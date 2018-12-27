A Georgia State Patrol trooper reported finding meth as well as marijuana in a man’s possession after stopping him doing 64 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on the loop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Bruce Jordan, 37, of 36 Addington Drive, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and multiple traffic related misdemeanors.
The trooper said he could smell marijuana when he approached the Jordan’s vehicle. The trooper found two pill bottles in Jordan's pants with a green leafy material and a white crystalline substance as well as bags of what appeared to be the same two substances inside a pocket in the driver's side door.
A further search turned up another bag with the crystalline substance stashed inside a cigarette pack.
The trooper also determined that the tag on the vehicle did not belong on that vehicle and the Vehicle Identification Number revealed that registration had been cancelled and there was no insurance on the vehicle either.
Jordan is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $7,900 bond.