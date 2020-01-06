A Rome man has been charged with felony methamphetamine possession and crossing state or county guard lines with drugs without consent, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Patrick Alexander Wedgeworth, 24, of 690 Warren Road, is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession after a "blunt" was found n his left back-pocket. After arriving at the jail for booking, police found less than one ounce of marijuana and a clear plastic bag containing "a white crystal substance."
As of Monday, Wedgeworth remains in jail with a $3,500 bond.