Rome man charged with making threats

Daniel Eugene Whatley

A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after allegedly striking a woman in the presence of a minor child.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Daniel Eugene Whatley, 20, of 6 Betty Kay Ave., threatened to kill everyone in the home on Berry Kay Avenue Thursday afternoon and actually struck a woman in the head during the altercation.

Whatley is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanors for simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.

 

