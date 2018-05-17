Rome man charged with making threats
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after allegedly striking a woman in the presence of a minor child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Eugene Whatley, 20, of 6 Betty Kay Ave., threatened to kill everyone in the home on Berry Kay Avenue Thursday afternoon and actually struck a woman in the head during the altercation.
Whatley is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanors for simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.