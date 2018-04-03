Rome man charged with making threats against woman
A Rome man was taken to the Floyd County Jail early Tuesday morning after allegedly swinging a liquor bottle at a woman and putting her in fear of bodily injury.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesmon Jermaine Smith, 28, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was arrested Tuesday morning just after 6 p.m. by Rome Police at an apartment complex on Dodd Boulevard
Smith is accused of kicking out a window to an apartment and then damaging the window when he jumped out of it and fled on foot. He made threats against the officers after they arrived on the scene. As he was being taken into custody, Smith spit on one of the officers.
Smith was charged with a felony for making terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanors for obstruction of officers, simple assault, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.
He was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Tuesday night.