A Rome man was in jail Monday morning, charged with making terroristic threats.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Brandon Brisco, 30, of 941 Old Summerville Road, Apt. B, is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
A Rome man was in jail Monday morning, charged with making terroristic threats.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Brandon Brisco, 30, of 941 Old Summerville Road, Apt. B, is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.
Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.
Whenever Blake Silvers posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription