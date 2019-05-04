A Rome man faces multiple charges after allegedly dragging a woman across a yard and held her against her will in a room inside a home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher David Ridings, 30, of 11 Judson Drive, was arrested by Floyd County Police Friday afternoon and charged with felonies for kidnapping and false imprisonment along with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and battery. After dragging the woman into the home, Ridings alleged beat her to the point that police say they saw visible marks on the victim's neck.