Brandon Montae Henderson

A Rome man is charged with felony kidnapping and strong-armed robbery in the wake of an incident that is alleged to have occurred in February.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Brandon Montae Henderson, 26, of 105 E. 16th St., is accused of grabbing a woman along East Sixteenth Street around 12:35 p.m. on the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2019, after she refused to get into a vehicle with him voluntarily.

Henderson is alleged to have taken two cell phones, car keys and a necklace from the victim. During the robbery he also supposedly punched another victim in the face and scratched her arm.

Henderson also faces misdemeanor counts of battery and simple battery.

