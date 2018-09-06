Rome man charged with intent to distribute marijuana
A Rome man who was involved in a wreck in West Rome has been jailed, pending a $10,100 bond for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Delmarco Debron Cooper, 28, of 414 North Avenue was involved in a wreck Wednesday night at the intersection of Redmond Road and Divi-sion Street. During the investigation, officers from the Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol more than an ounce of marijuana packaged for re-sale which they attributed to Cooper.
Cooper is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute.